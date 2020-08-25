Updates on Testing and Quarantine of Travelers from COVID-19 Affected Areas

August 25, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) would like to provide the public with the following updates on testing and quarantine of travelers in the past several days:

• Thirty-six (36) travelers who recently arrived in Palau from Taiwan, Japan and Spain took their first COVID-19 test on August 24, 2020, and all their results were negative. These individuals currently remain under mandatory quarantine in a government-designated facility.

• As of August 24, 2020, a total of 93 travelers from Guam, Taiwan and the Philippines took their final COVID-19 tests, and all results came back negative.

Current quarantine regulations mandate that all individuals traveling from COVID-19 affected areas are required a negative COVID-19 test result at least 72 hours prior to arrival in Palau. Passengers arriving from non-high risk areas (i.e., Taiwan) will be required a 7-day mandatory quarantine in a designated government facility, and tested for COVID-19 on days 1, 7, and 14. Passengers arriving from high-risk areas (i.e., Japan) will be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days, and tested on days 1, 7, 14, and 21.

If you have any questions or need further information on quarantine or testing for COVID-19, please contact the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander/Liaison Officer, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310.