Updates on Testing and Quarantine in Palau

September 18, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) would like to provide the public with the following updates on testing and quarantine of individuals in Palau:

Four (4) military personnel were tested negative of COVID-19 on day 14 (Sept. 17) of their quarantine period, a total of 3 negative tests while in Palau. They have been released from mandatory quarantine but continue to self-monitor and practice preventive measures for an additional week.

Thirty (30) residents and essential workers arrived today in Palau via Taiwan. They will be quarantined in a government-designated facility based on their points of origin. All travelers had negative COVID-19 test results at least seventy-hours (72) prior to arrival, and will be tested again in Palau on days 1, 7, and 14.

Fourteen (14) military personnel are tentatively scheduled to arrive today via military transport and will be quarantined in a government-designated facility. They had fulfilled all pre-arrival quarantine and testing requirements. They will be tested on days 1, 7, and 14 during their quarantine period here in Palau.

MOH continues to thank the community for its support to all COVID-19 response activities.

If you have any questions or need further information on quarantine or testing for COVID-19, please contact the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander/Liaison Officer, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310.