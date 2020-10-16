Updates on Testing and Quarantine in Palau

October 16, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) would like to provide the public with the following updates on testing and quarantine of individuals in Palau:

The twenty-five (25) residents and essential workers who arrived on October 9, 2020 from Taiwan received their day 7 tests yesterday, and all results were negative. They have been released from mandatory quarantine but will continue to self-monitor for an additional week before they undergo final testing on day 14.

MOH continues to thank the community for its support to all COVID-19 response activities.

If you have any questions or need further information on quarantine or testing for COVID-19, please contact the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310.