Updates on Testing and Quarantine in Palau

October 7, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) would like to provide the public with the following updates on testing and quarantine of individuals in Palau:

• The seven (7) military personnel who arrived on September 21, 2020 took their day 14 test on Monday, October 5, 2020, and all results were negative of COVID-19. They have been released from mandatory quarantine, but will continue to self-monitor their health for an additional week.

• One resident who arrived in Palau on September 29, 2020 tested negative of COVID-19 yesterday (day 7) and has been released from mandatory quarantine. This individual will continue to self-monitor and return for day 14 testing after a week.

• Twenty-five (25) residents and essential workers are scheduled to arrive on October 9, 2020 from Taiwan. Eight (8) military personnel are also scheduled to arrive on the same day. They will undergo all quarantine and testing requirements per guidelines upon arrival. MOH continues to thank the community for its support to all COVID-19 response activities.

If you have any questions or need further information on quarantine or testing for COVID-19, please contact the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310.