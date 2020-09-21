Updates on Testing and Quarantine in Palau

September 21, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) would like to provide the public with the following updates on testing and quarantine of individuals in Palau:

• The thirty (30) residents and essential workers who arrived on September 18, 2020 in Palau via Taiwan all tested negative on day 1.

• The fourteen (14) military personnel and two (2) residents will be tested today for day 1 and day 7, respectively, and results will be published tomorrow.

• Seven (7) military personnel are tentatively scheduled to arrive this afternoon via military transport and will be quarantined in a government-designated facility. They had fulfilled all pre-arrival quarantine and testing requirements. They will be tested on days 1, 7, and 14 during their quarantine period here in Palau.

• Eight (8) working dogs (K-9) are also tentatively scheduled to arrive this afternoon with the 7 military personnel, and will be quarantined and cared for by trained individuals at Camp Katuu. These dogs are trained to assist the police and other law enforcement personnel in Palau.

MOH continues to thank the community for its support to all COVID-19 response activities. If you have any questions or need further information on quarantine or testing for COVID-19, please contact the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander/Liaison Officer, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310.