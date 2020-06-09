U.S Economic Impact Payment and Palauans Living in Palau

The Embassy of the Republic of Palau, Washington, DC., through the Ministry of State, is advising the public that the Economic Impact Payment of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States of America is not for citizens of Palau living in Palau who have U.S. Social Security Cards.According to the IRS, the economic stimulus is only for residents of the United States and its five territories (Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa). The non-tax filer option was added by the IRS intended for those residents of the U.S. and its five territories who worked and paid taxes, but did not file for their taxes in Fiscal Year 2018-2019. Therefore, it is highly recommended that citizens of Palau who have U.S. Social Security Cards do not apply for this economic stimulus. Doing so would be considered defrauding the IRS and the Government of the United States and may result in dire consequences.