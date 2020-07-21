Two Palau Residents Test Positive for COVID-19 in Guam Quarantine

July 21, 2020

Press Release

On July 20, 2020, the Palau residents in quarantine on Guam were tested as scheduled for COVID-19, and two (2) of the eighty-four (84) had positive results. These individuals have since been transferred to a separate isolation site and are now under the care of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS).

The National Emergency Committee (NEC) and Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently in communication with and working with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Guam to provide support to our residents.

The chartered United Airlines flight has been rescheduled to give Guam DPHSS time to conduct their contact tracing and investigation. Per DPHSS protocol, all COVID-19 positive cases and close contacts are isolated or quarantined, respectively, in separate government designated facilities, or at home.

The NEC would like to thank the public for its continued support, as we work with our Guam partners to help bring home our residents. Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact the NEC EOC PIO, Mr. Olkeriil Kazuo at 775-3070, or MOH EOC Incident Commander, Ms. Ritter Udui at 775-0084

.Thank you.

