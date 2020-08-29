Twenty-Four (24) of Thirty-Six (36) Released from Mandatory Quarantine

August 29, 2020

The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the public that the thirty-six (36) essential workers and Palau residents who arrived in Palau from Taiwan on August 22, 2020 received their day 7 COVID-19 test. All results are negative.

Per current quarantine regulations, twenty-four (24) of these travelers originating from a non-high risk area (Taiwan) have been released from their 7-day mandatory quarantine in a designated government facility. They will continue to self-monitor their symptoms and practice preventive measures for another week. They will then undergo final COVID-19 testing on September 4 (day 14).

The remaining twelve (12) passengers whose point of origin is a high-risk area (Japan and Spain) will remain under mandatory quarantine for 7 days, followed by 7 days of self-monitoring. They are required two more negative COVID-19 test results (day 14 and 21) before being cleared of all quarantine requirements.

The MOH continues to thank the public for its support and understanding. If you have any questions regarding quarantine or testing activities, please contact the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310. For general questions on COVID-19, call the MOH Hotline at 488-0555.