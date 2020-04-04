TEST RESULTS FOR PUI NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19 – MOH CONTINUES TO URGE THE PUBLIC TO PRACTICE PREVENTIVE MEASURES

April 4, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is informing the public that test results from the person under investigation (PUI) seen at the Belau National Hospital were received as negative for COVID-19.

MOH continues to urge the public to practice preventive measures. Maintain a distance (of 6 feet or more) from others, avoid large crowds/social gatherings, and wash your hands often with soap and water or hand sanitizer (70% alcohol), avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes, practice proper coughing/sneezing etiquette, clean frequently touched objects or surfaces at home or offices regularly, and self-isolate if you are sick.

If anyone should develop fever, cough, and breathing difficulties, call the BNH Emergency Room at 488-2558 for further guidance. For general information about COVID-19, contact the MOH Hotline at 488-0555.

MOH appeals to the community to take heed of these recommendations, and to always show kindness to one another, as we have been shown today. We can only make it through these difficult times together, as one community.

Download a copy of this press release HERE or view the COVID situation report for April 4, 2020 below: