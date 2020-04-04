Skip to content Skip to main navigation Skip to footer

Test Results for PUI Negative for COVID-19

April 4, 2020 in Covid-19Local News / Beches el Chais

April 4, 2020

The  Ministry  of  Health  (MOH)  is  informing  the  public  that  test  results  from  the  person  under investigation (PUI) seen at the Belau National Hospital were received as negative for COVID-19.

MOH continues to urge the public to practice preventive measures. Maintain a distance (of 6 feet or more) from others, avoid large crowds/social gatherings, and wash your hands often with soap and water  or  hand  sanitizer  (70%  alcohol),  avoid  touching  your  mouth,  nose,  or  eyes,  practice  proper coughing/sneezing etiquette, clean frequently touched objects or surfaces at home or offices regularly, and self-isolate if you are sick.

If  anyone  should  develop  fever,  cough,  and  breathing  difficulties,  call  the  BNH  Emergency  Room  at 488-2558  for further guidance.  For general information about COVID-19, contact the MOH Hotline at 488-0555.

MOH  appeals  to  the  community  to  take  heed  of  these  recommendations,  and  to  always  show kindness to one another, as we have been shown today. We can only make it through these difficult times together, as one community.

Download a copy of this press release HERE or view the COVID situation report for April 4, 2020 below:

