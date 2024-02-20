Palau takes another bold step forward in fight against cancer!

February 13, 2024

KOROR, PALAU — Members of the Guam Cancer Care team are in Palau to meet with President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr., Minister Gaafar Uherbelau and the Ministry of Health and Human Services team. Working together, we are creating a system that would better connect the people of Palau to cancer care and medication.

President Whipps signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Guam Cancer Care on December 18, 2023. The MOU established a partnership between Palau’s Ministry of Health and Human Services (MHHS) and Guam Cancer Care paving the way for improved health outcomes and greater patient satisfaction for all cancer patients in Palau.

This meeting appropriately takes place during “Cancer Awareness Month” in the Republic of Palau.

“I urge all citizens to actively participate in activities that raise awareness about cancer, support those affected by this disease, and engage in initiatives that contribute to closing the care gap. Let us stand united in our commitment to building a healthier and more resilient nation,” the President stated when he signed the proclamation.

