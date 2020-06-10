SAFE REPATRIATION OF PALAU MEDICAL REFERRAL PATIENTS FROM TAIWAN

June 10, 2020 — The National Emergency Committee would like to inform the public that all repatriated medical referral patients coming in from Taiwan have arrived safely and in quarantine or isolation.

We appeal to the community for kindness and solidarity as we all work together to bring home our people.

If you have any questions regarding the repatriation or the quarantine process, please contact the NEC Liaison Officer Ms. Ritter Udui at 775-0084 or MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310. For any general questions on COVID-19, call the MOH Hotline at 488-0555.

