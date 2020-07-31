Safe Repatriation of 81 Stranded Passengers from Guam

The National Emergency Committee would like to inform the public that all 81 repatriated residents and students coming in from Guam have arrived safely and in quarantine.

We appeal to the community for kindness and solidarity as we all work together to bring home our people.

If you have any questions regarding the repatriation or the quarantine, please contact the NEC-EOC Liaison Officer Ms. Sherilynn Madraisau at 775-3744 or MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310. For any general questions on COVID-19, call the MOH Hotline at 488-0555.