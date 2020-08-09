Repatriated Residents and Essential Workers Test Negative for COVID-19

The National Emergency Committee (NEC) is pleased to inform the public that repatriated residents who arrived home from Guam tested negative of COVID-19 on day 7 (August 6) of their quarantine period. Furthermore, the essential workers who arrived in Palau from Taiwan were tested on day 1 (August 7) of their quarantine period and all their results were negative.

The NEC would like to continue to thank the community for its support, as we work together to bring in our residents and essential workers.

If you have any questions or need further information on quarantine activities, please contact the NEC EOC Liaison Officer, Ms. Sherrilyn Madraisau at 775-3744, or the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310.