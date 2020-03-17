Press Release from the Ministry of Education: COVID-19 Update
March 17, 2020
In response to the COVID-19 situation in Palau, the Ministry of Education announces to the general public that all schools will remain open for the time being. The Ministry of Education continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and implement preventive measures in close consultation with the National Emergency Committee and the Ministry of Health.
The Ministry of Education continues to implement the following preventive measures in response to COVID-19 to prevent respiratory infections and promote safe school environment:
- Monitor daily attendance of students, teachers, and school staff.
- Promote frequent hand washing with soap and water or 70% alcohol-based sanitizers.
- Promote the practice of respiratory etiquette. (Cover cough and sneeze with a clean tissueor shirt-sleeve.) Require students, teachers, and school staff who are sick to stay at home.
- Work in collaboration with the National Emergency Committee and the Ministry of Health to raise awareness of standard operating procedures as outlined in the Palau Pandemic Flu Response Plan and prepare for school closure should the need arise.
- Implement UNICEF recommended preventive measures and control in response to COVID-19.
- Work in close consultation with the National Emergency Committee and the Ministry of Health to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Palau daily.