Press Release from the Ministry of Education: COVID-19 Update



PRESS RELEASE FROM THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

March 17, 2020

In response to the COVID-19 situation in Palau, the Ministry of Education announces to the general public that all schools will remain open for the time being. The Ministry of Education continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and implement preventive measures in close consultation with the National Emergency Committee and the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Education continues to implement the following preventive measures in response to COVID-19 to prevent respiratory infections and promote safe school environment: