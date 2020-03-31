Skip to content Skip to main navigation Skip to footer

POTENTIAL COVID-19 CASE – PUBLIC ADVISED TO STAY CALM AND PRACTICE PREVENTIVE MEASURES

March 31, 2020 in Covid-19Local News / Beches el Chais

5:30 PM – March 30, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is informing the public that as of March 30, 2020 there is one (1) Person Under Investigation (PUI) who was seen at the Belau National Hospital (BNH) who may be infected with the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The patient traveled to Palau from Guam on March 16, 2020, and now showing symptoms of illness. This person is currently admitted in isolation and being monitored at Belau National Hospital. Public health providers are also conducting further investigations to determine any potential exposures.  In consultation  with  technical  partners,  MOH  will  send  the  patient’s  specimen  to  the  Guam  reference laboratory for testing on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The public is advised to remain calm and to continue to practice preventive measures including proper hand-washing  and  coughing/sneezing  etiquette,  practice  social  distancing,  and  staying  away  from others when  sick.  MOH  also  urges  people  who  traveled  to  Palau  from  COVID-19  affected  areas  to practice self-quarantine at home and monitor their health.

If anyone should develop fever, coughs, and breathing difficulties, call the BNH Emergency Room at 488-2558 for further guidance.  For general information about COVID-19, contact the MOH Hotline at 488-0555.

Click HERE to view or download the Ministry’s daily situation report as of March 31, 2020. Click HERE to download a copy of this press release.

