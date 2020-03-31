POTENTIAL COVID-19 CASE – PUBLIC ADVISED TO STAY CALM AND PRACTICE PREVENTIVE MEASURES

5:30 PM – March 30, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is informing the public that as of March 30, 2020 there is one (1) Person Under Investigation (PUI) who was seen at the Belau National Hospital (BNH) who may be infected with the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The patient traveled to Palau from Guam on March 16, 2020, and now showing symptoms of illness. This person is currently admitted in isolation and being monitored at Belau National Hospital. Public health providers are also conducting further investigations to determine any potential exposures. In consultation with technical partners, MOH will send the patient’s specimen to the Guam reference laboratory for testing on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The public is advised to remain calm and to continue to practice preventive measures including proper hand-washing and coughing/sneezing etiquette, practice social distancing, and staying away from others when sick. MOH also urges people who traveled to Palau from COVID-19 affected areas to practice self-quarantine at home and monitor their health.

If anyone should develop fever, coughs, and breathing difficulties, call the BNH Emergency Room at 488-2558 for further guidance. For general information about COVID-19, contact the MOH Hotline at 488-0555.

Click HERE to view or download the Ministry’s daily situation report as of March 31, 2020. Click HERE to download a copy of this press release.

