Palau to Bring Home 81 Stranded Palau Residents from Guam

Eighty one (81) Palau residents, stranded in the United States (including Hawaii and Guam), the Philippines, and Japan will be returning home on July 31, 2020.

Precautionary measures have been taken to reduce the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Palau. The chartered flight mandates the use of masks, adequate distancing between passengers, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Furthermore, all passengers have fulfilled all quarantine and testing requirements in Guam, prior to departure.

Upon arrival to Palau International Airport, they will be met by health screeners, who will ensure hand hygiene and use of masks are implemented before they screen them for any symptoms of illness. They will have minimal contact with anyone, as they are transported to government-designated quarantine facilities. All workers have been trained in infection control measures, and will be wearing protective gear.

All repatriated residents will be quarantined for fourteen (14) days, and subject to three COVID-19 tests. They will be tested on day 7 and 14 during quarantine, and released if they have negative results. They will be asked to self-monitor at home, and report back on day 21 for a final test.

We continue to thank the community for its continued support, for kindness and solidarity as we all work together to bring home our people. If you have any questions regarding the repatriation of the quarantine process, please contact the NEC Liaison Officer Sherilynn Madraisau at 775-3744 or the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310.

For general questions on COVID-19, call MOH Hotline at 488-0555.