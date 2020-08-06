Palau Brings in Essential Workers

The National Emergency Committee (NEC) informs the public that efforts have begun to bring in essential workers. Today, August 6, 2020, a chartered flight coming in from Taiwan, brings in 8 essential workers, including a Palauan diplomat.

Per MOH Policy 188-20, issued on August 5, 2020, these travelers originating from non-high-risk areas, including Taiwan, were required to have negative COVID-19 test results at least 72 hours prior to departure. All travelers certified that they have remained non-symptomatic of COVID-19 for 14 days prior to departure.

Upon arrival in Palau, they shall undergo 7 days of mandatory quarantine in a government designated facility, and tested on days 1 and 7 during quarantine. If tests are negative on day 7, they will be released to work, but subjected to “quarantine in place” for 7 more days, where they are only allowed to move from place of residence to their work, and wear masks at all time. These individuals will be tested again on day 14, and allowed to move freely in the community if test results are negative.

We continue to thank the community for its continued support, for kindness and solidarity as we all move forward with our “new normal”.

If you have any questions regarding the repatriation or the quarantine process, please contact the NEC Liaison Officer Sherilynn Madraisau at 775-3744 or the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310.