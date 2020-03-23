PRESS RELEASE: March 23, 2020

Our Ocean Conference 2020 Planning Continues

o The Republic of Palau shares in the global concern surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dates:

o We continue to plan and prepare for Our Ocean Conference 2020, and the conference dates remain set at August 17-18, 2020, until further notice.

o The ROP OOC 2020 Steering Committee continue to diligently monitor the global situation. The Steering Committee is working closely with the Palau’s Office of the President and the Ministry of Health to assess risks and requirements in order to successfully host OOC 2020. The safety of the Palauan public, and of visitors and invitees to OOC 2020, remains our foremost priority.

o We will also base any decisions on recommendations and situation analysis from the World Health Organization, and have been consulting with the hosts and organizers of other major international events scheduled over the next few months.

o If the global situation does not subside, we would expect that the conference will be postponed to a later date, but remain within the year 2020. This decision would be made after the Palau Government consults with the Host Committee (comprising Norway and Panama, the previous and subsequent OOC host governments). In the event of any postponement, invitees and the public will be notified immediately through our website and other formal communication channels.

Invitations, Registration, and Call for Proposals:

o Invitations to participate and calls for proposals for side events will be sent out after May 1, 2020.

o Registration procedures will be circulated after these invitations are issued by the Our Ocean 2020 Executive Committee. Our Ocean 2020 participation is on a by-invitation basis.

Click on the link below to download a copy of this press release in pdf: