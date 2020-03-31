Ministry of Education Extends School Closure; Schools to Resume on April 20, 2020

MOE COVID-19 RESPONSE: DIRECTIVE No. 02-20

The Ministry of Education has announced the extended of closure of all schools in the Republic for two additional weeks from Monday, April 6, 2020 to Friday, April 17, 2020.

All schools are scheduled to resume on Monday, April 20, 2020.

During the extended closure, the Ministry of Education will continue to finalize mitigation efforts in response to the potential impacts of COVID-19. In the meantime, MOE will continue to provide students with lessons and activities to do while at home through the internet or other means.

The Ministry of Education continues to work in close coordination with the National Emergency Committee and the Ministry of Health to monitor the COVID-19 situation and to determine the best course of action to implement for protecting the health and safety of students, teachers, and school staff along with all other personnel of the Ministry of Education.

Click HERE to download and read MOE Directive No. 02-20 in full.