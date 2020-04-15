Ministry of Education Cancel Classes for the Remaining School Year

April 15, 2020

With the increasing threat of the global COVID-19 crisis along with the advice and recommendation of President Remengesau, Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Committee, the Ministry of Education further extend school closure until the end of the current school year on May 15, 2020, and continue providing student lessons and activities through online learning or other means.

By this directive, the following actions will be implemented accordingly.

Cancel all classes until the end of the school year on May 15, 2020 Students are to remain at home Continue remote learning by providing student lessons and activities through online learning or other means Cancel all statewide assessments and postpone all teacher training Cancel 8th Grade Transition Workshop Compute student grades with three completed quarters including assigned work for 4th quarter Cancel promotional day ceremonies for elementary schools Decide on arrangements for high school graduation at a later date Determine the beginning of SY 2020-2021 at a later date

Download a copy of this Directive HERE.