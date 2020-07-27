Micronesian Presidents Look Toward In-Person Summit

The leaders of the Republic of Palau (Palau), the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), the Republic of Nauru (Nauru), the Republic of Kiribati (Kiribati), and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) are currently working to coordinate the 2020 Micronesian Presidents’ Summit (MPS). The 2020 MPS will be the largest in-person meeting of Pacific leaders since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 5 members’ countries of the MPS are currently COVID-19-free, which makes Micronesia one of the only regions on earth which can still claim that distinction. The leaders plan to take advantage of this status, turning the 2020 MPS into a key forum for shared regional priorities including rapidly expanding debt-stress, leadership of the Pacific Islands Forum, and the possibility of regional travel-bubbles.

“With our unique status of being Covid-19-free, Micronesia has a distinct advantage, and the Micronesian Presidents’ Summit is the perfect opportunity to maximize that advantage through regional coordination. We are committed to getting the right solutions in place to manage this pandemic and with these critical regional challenges, the MPS has become ever more important to convene,” said Palau President Tommy E. Remengesau, Jr., Chairman of the 19the Micronesian President’s Summit.