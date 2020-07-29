Guidelines for Reopening of Schools: Directive No. 04-20

With the reopening of schools in the Republic of Palau in August 2020 for School Year 2020-2021, the following guidelines will be implemented in the schools to safeguard students, teachers, school staff, and other school stakeholders.

The Ministry of Education continues to work in close coordination with the National Emergency Committee and the Ministry of Health to monitor the COVID-19 situation and to determine the best course of action to implement for protecting the health and safety of students, teachers, and school staff along with all other personnel of the Ministry of Education.

Reopening of Schools

Reopen public schools on August 3, 2020. School reopening dates will vary for private schools. Implement planned school and student activities for School Year 2020-2021. Monitor daily attendance of students, teachers, and school staff. Schools to develop and refine remote or online teaching and learning strategies. Schools to familiarize students and parents with remote or online teaching and learning strategies.

COVID-19 Preventine Measures

Promote frequent hand washing with soap and water or 70% alcohol-based sanitizers. Promote the practice of respiratory etiquette. (Cover cough and sneeze with clean tissue or shirtsleeve). Require students, teachers, and school staff who are sick to stay at home. Body temperature will be measured using infrared thermometers when needed. Regularly clean and maintain school facilities and equipment. Implement UNICEF recommended preventive measures and control response to COVID-19. Disseminate the Ministry of Health COVID-19 daily situation reports.

In the event, a COVID-19 case occurs during the school year or with the direction from the National Emergency Committee and the Ministry of Health; the following measures will be implemented in schools.