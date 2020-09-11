Five (5) Military Personnel Test Negative for COVID-19 on Day 7 of their Mandatory Quarantine Period

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 11, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is pleased to inform the public that the five (5) military personnel in mandatory quarantine tested negative for COVID-19 on day 7.

Per quarantine regulations, these individuals will remain in mandatory quarantine in a government designated facility for an additional seven (7) days. They will undergo final testing on day 14 before being released from mandatory quarantine.

If you have any questions or need further information on quarantine or testing activities, please contact the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander/Liaison Officer, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310.