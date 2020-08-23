Final COVID-19 Testing for 88 Residents and Essential Workers

August 23, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is pleased to inform the public that a total of eighty-eight (88) repatriated residents and essential workers who arrived in Palau from Guam and Taiwan have tested negative on their final COVID-19 test.

These individuals have now fulfilled all quarantine requirements, including mandatory quarantine in a government-designated facility, home quarantine and self-monitoring, and all COVID-19 testing.

The Ministry of Health would like to thank the public for its continued support. If you have any questions or need further information on quarantine or testing activities, please contact the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310.