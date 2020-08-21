Essential Workers and Residents to Arrive from Taiwan

August 21, 2020

The Ministry of Health is informing the public that thirty-six (36) essential workers and Palau residents including students, medical referral patients and escorts are scheduled to arrive in Palau from Taiwan on August 22, 2020. All travelers would have tested negative for COVID-19 seventy-two (72) hours prior to departure to Palau.

Upon arrival all travelers will be screened by health workers and will then be transported to a government-designated quarantine facility. Per current quarantine regulations, travelers whose point of origin is a non-high risk area (i.e. Taiwan) will be required to undergo a 7-day mandatory quarantine in a designated government facility, and tested for COVID-19 on days 1, 7, and 14. Passengers whose point of entry is a high-risk area (i.e., Japan) will be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days, and tested on days 1, 7, 14, and 21. All travelers will further undergo home quarantine and self-monitoring for an additional 7 days upon release from mandatory quarantine with negative COVID-19 test results.

The MOH continues to thank the public for its support and understanding. If you have any questions regarding quarantine or testing activities, please contact the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander, Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310. For general questions on COVID-19, call the MOH Hotline at 488-0555.