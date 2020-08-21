Skip to content Skip to main navigation Skip to footer

Essential Workers and Residents to Arrive from Taiwan

August 21, 2020 in Covid-19Local News / Beches el Chais

August 21, 2020

The Ministry of Health is informing the public that thirty-six (36) essential workers and Palau residents including students, medical referral patients and escorts are scheduled to arrive in Palau from Taiwan on August 22, 2020. All travelers would have tested negative for COVID-19 seventy-two (72) hours prior to departure to Palau.

Upon  arrival  all  travelers  will  be  screened  by  health  workers  and  will  then  be  transported  to  a  government-designated quarantine facility. Per current quarantine regulations, travelers whose point of origin is a non-high risk area (i.e.  Taiwan)  will be required to undergo a  7-day  mandatory quarantine  in  a  designated  government  facility, and  tested  for  COVID-19  on  days  1,  7,  and  14. Passengers whose point of entry is a high-risk area (i.e., Japan) will be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days, and tested on days 1, 7, 14, and 21. All travelers will further undergo home quarantine and self-monitoring for an additional 7 days upon release from mandatory quarantine with negative COVID-19 test results.

The MOH continues to thank the public for its support and understanding.  If you have any questions regarding quarantine or testing activities, please contact the MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander,  Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310.  For general questions on COVID-19, call the MOH Hotline at 488-0555.

FINAL-_-MOH-PR-_-36-Arrivals-via-Taiwan-08212020-1-1Download