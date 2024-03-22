Compact Review Agreement Exchange of Notes Ceremony

March 15, 2024

KOROR, PALAU – A ceremony at Koror’s Belau Nippon Baseball Stadium marked a major step forward in U.S. – Palau relations. President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. witnessed the exchange of diplomatic notes between Palau Minister of State, Gustav Aitaro, and U.S. Ambassador, H.E. Joel Ehrendreich.

This exchange formalizes the recently passed Compact Review Agreement (CRA), a $889 million package approved by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Joe Biden. The negotiated CRA is a significant win for Palau, securing 215% more funding than initially proposed in 2020.

The agreement ensures the continuation of vital services like the Postal Service while introducing new benefits for U.S. veterans in Palau and the return of the Peace Corps. Palau’s team lead by Minister Kaleb Udui, Jr., also secured provisions to aid Palauan residents in the U.S. including in-state tuition for students.