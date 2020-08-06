All Koa Moana Mission Personnel Test Negative for COVID-19

The National Emergency Committee is pleased to announce that all 122 members of the Koa Moana Task Force were tested on their 14th day of quarantine, August 5, and all have negative results for COVID-19.

The NEC has released them from quarantine to continue their work in the community. We would like to thank the public for its continued support.

If you have any questions regarding repatriation or the quarantine process, please contact the NEC Liaison Officer Ms. Sherrilyn Madraisau at 775-3744 or MOH EOC Deputy Incident Commander Mr. Gaafar Uherbelau at 775-1310. For any general questions on COVID-19, call the MOH Hotline at 488-0555.